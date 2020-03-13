Santiago Ponzinibbio Eyes Top-Five Opponent Or Big Name In Return

Spread the word!













Santiago Ponzinibbio says he can officially return to the Octagon.

The welterweight from Argentina hasn’t fought since he knocked out Neil Magny in November of 2018. Since then, he has been dealing with a bevy of injuries, but he says he can now finally return.

“I had an injury that put the breaks on my career,” Ponzinibbio told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I was doing well and I was close to a world title, but I’m now recovered and really happy I’m now able to return to the octagon and now I’m looking for a big fight to make that return.”

Ponzinibbio is looking at returning in June and says he should get a top guy when he returns.

“My work is well documented,” Ponzinibbio said. “I have 15 fights in the company, a seven-fight winning streak, four knockouts, I knocked the No. 8 guy twice, so the work is there. Injuries happen, it’s part of the game, but I’m going to give it my all in my return, win that fight and be right there to fight for the world title.”

Who he will fight is unknown at this time. But, Santiago Ponzinibbio mentions the likes of re-booking the Robbie Lawler fight. Or perhaps fighting someone like Nate Diaz or Anthony Pettis.

No matter who it is, Ponzinibbio makes it clear he wants a big name.

“A top-five or a big name,” Ponzinibbio said. “Sometimes it’s not a top-five, but maybe a former champion like Robbie Lawler, Rafael dos Anjos, those are people who have great names in the company. Or Nate Diaz or [Anthony’ Pettis, big names that may not be in the rankings, or a top-five who’s not know much but who can give me a shot at the title.”

In the end, Santiago Ponzinibbio remains confident he will return in June and be in the title picture after just a win or two.

“Maybe two, maybe one [win], but I don’t care about that right now,” Ponzinibbio said. “I’m just focused on getting big fights so I can do my job, keeping building my name, and the title is going to come as consequence. I know I have all the weapons to be a world champion and I’m ready, so that’s going to come naturally.”

