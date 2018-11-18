Video: Santiago Ponzinibbio Knocks Neil Magny Out Cold

Santiago Ponzinibbio capitalized on a massive opportunity in the main event of last night’s (Sat., November 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 140 at Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Argentinian rising star battled longtime veteran Neil Magny in the featured bout of the UFC’s first-ever event in his home country. He did not disappoint his many passionate hometown fans.

Coming out hot from the bell, Ponzinibbio scored with seemingly endless power right hands as he pressured Magny against the fence. ‘Gente Boa’ hurt Magny’s eye early on, and the lankier contender never seemed to recover as a result. Damaging low kicks battered Magny’s leg. He could hardly stand at times due to the pressure. Dominance aside, Magny’s heart and toughness were never in question. He somehow made it moments it looked like he may have been stopped.

In the fourth round, however, it was. He knocked Magny out with his trademark right hand and his biggest win was in the record . books. Watch the amazing main event KO right here: