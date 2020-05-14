Santiago Ponzinibbio Calls Out Rafael Dos Anjos For A Fight ‘Next Weekend’

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight contender Santiago Ponzinibbio has called for a short-notice fight with Rafael dos Anjos.

Following Anthony Pettis’ win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 this past weekend, Dos Anjos — currently on a two-fight losing streak — suggested a rematch with the former lightweight champion.

“How about RDA vs Pettis II?”

How about RDA vs Pettis II? — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 10, 2020

That led to a response from Ponzinibbio.

“I am here @RdosAnjosMMA next weekend or when you’re ready @danawhite“

I am here @RdosAnjosMMA next weekend or when you're ready @danawhite — Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) May 10, 2020

Dos Anjos didn’t seem to take the challenge too seriously as he called the Argentinian a comedian in response.

Vc eh um comédia Ponzinibio 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) May 11, 2020

Ponzinibbio, RDA Beef Goes Back

Dos Anjos and Ponzinibbio have been going back-and-forth for a while now with both fighters notably accusing the other of running away from fights last year. Now would certainly be as good a time as any to settle any beef the pair have.

Dos Anjos is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Michael Chiesa which was preceded by him getting outpointed by Leon Edwards last year.

Ponzinibbio, on the other hand, is on a seven-fight winning streak. However, “Gente Boa” hasn’t competed since his knockout win over Neil Magny in November 2018.

Would you like to see this welterweight clash of South Americans? Who comes out on top?