Sam Patterson previews UFC 286 debut against Yanal Ashmov: ‘He hasn’t faced someone with my attributes and style’

Set to make his Octagon bow alongside opponent, Yanal Ashmov at UFC 286 on home soil in March, Dana White’s Contender Series product, Sam Patterson believes his ability to present a new attribute set and style approach to the former, will guide him to a successful bow under the Dana White-led banner.

Patterson, a native of Walford and staple of Team Crossface, looks to improve on his impressive 10-1-1 professional record, having most recently handed Vinicius Cenci a rear-naked choke on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August of last year.

Just 26-years-old, Patterson, who has also competed in the Middle East under the scrutiny of leading promotion, Brave CF, also holds victories over the likes of Jordan Miller, Felipe Silva, Ylies Djiroun, Kamil Magomedov, and a submission victory over Irish kickboxing standout, Cian Cowley.

Sam Patterson touts his attributes as a major factor in his fight with Yanal Ashmov

Set to draw the undefeated 6-0, Ashmov at UFC 286 from The O2 Arena in London, Patterson admitted that while he was unaware of the prospect prior to booking his UFC bow against him, he believes his style and overall attribute chest will help him secure a debut victory next month.

“Nah, I didn’t know who he (Yanal Ashmov) was,” Sam Patterson told LowKick MMA reporter, Frank Bonada during a recent interview. “He’s a tough, durable guy. He’s gonna come with that undefeated confidence, and it’s gonna be a great fight, you know.”

“I believe I’ve faced his attributes and style before,” Sam Patterson continued. “And I don’t believe he’s faced someone with my attributes and style, and I think that’s going to be the [deciding] factor come March 18.”

Predicting a continuation to his impressive rate of finish, Patterson plans to set an early pace on Ashmov before finding a finish before the culmination of their three round preliminary card clash.

“I truly believe, if I go in there and do what I do, I find the finish within fifteen minutes,” Sam Patterson explained. “I think I set the pace high from the get-go, and, yeah, just adapt accordingly from there – that’s what I do really well.”

“A lot of people – if it’s not going there way, (they) start to fade,” Sam Patterson explained. “I set the pace and I adapt to any situation, and I start to take over. And that’s going to be no difference [against Ashmov].”

UFC 286 takes place on March 18. from The O2 Arena in London, England – with an undisputed welterweight title trilogy rubber match between champion, Leon Edwards, and the #1 ranked former champion, Kamaru Usman slated to take main event honors.