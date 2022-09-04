Exclusive | Saidyokub Kakhramonov blasts the UFC Bantamweight division for refusing to fight him: ‘A bunch of pu****s, that don’t want to fight’

Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-2 MMA) has taken shots at the rest of the UFC’s Bantamweight division for cherry-picking their fights.

Kakhramonov last competed in July against Ronnie Lawrence (8-2 MMA), where he was able to pick up a decisive unanimous decision victory. He also had a matchup against Brian Kelleher (24-14 MMA) that was ultimately canceled after Kakhramonov had contracted COVID-19.

However, the Uzbek native has recently become vocal about his struggles even arranging a single fight at 135lbs.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov expresses his frustrations at fighters turning down fights with him

As Kakhramonov still eagerly waits for his next matchup, he was able to speak with LowKickMMA reporter, Mike Owens about his current situation with the UFC.

“Golf is better than MMA I think, I’m gonna try pursuing a career in golf,” Kakhramonov stated.

Looks like I found my hidden talent. I’m officially retiring from MMA and pursuing my ProGolf career. First uzbek to win Masters in 2 years. pic.twitter.com/exsyFGsdA8 — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 25, 2022

“I mean for now MMA I gonna just take my time and rest from it. The full game is filled with a bunch of pu****s that don’t want to fight, so I’m gonna play golf.”

“For some people (making it to the UFC), it’s a dream come true, it is a dream for me. But sometimes you gotta let go of your dream to pursue better things in life.”

Although the 26-year-old is frustrated with the overall matchmaking he also feels that his size can be an intimidating factor to the UFC’s Bantamweight roster.

“Multiple UFC guys … multiple of them they say I’m a bad matchup, they say that, they say this. I’m tired of waiting for these guys and I don’t do that I don’t wait for sh*t.”

“Once they see what I can do in there you know they’re like ‘oh sh*t!’ this mother***er doesn’t get tired, he keeps coming how am I gonna deal with him? When they see me first in the weigh-ins they get this false confidence but when we get in the cage, they realise I’m way bigger than most of these guys.”

