LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev results throughout the night (Sat. July 9. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in the promotion’s return to the UFC Apex facility; a high-stakes lightweight matchup between former undisputed champion, the #7 ranked, Rafael dos Anjos, and the streaking #10 rated contender, Rafael Fiziev.

Returning to his prior stomping grounds for the first time since 2020, dos Anjos co-headlined UFC 272 back in March, defeating compatriot and common-opponent, Renato Moicano in a unanimous decision win over the course of a five round, 160lb catchweight bout.

As for Fiziev, the Kazakhstan-born striking expert managed to land consecutive victory number five back in December at UFC Vegas 44, defeating Brad Riddell with a third round spinning wheel kick knockout at the UFC Apex facility.

UFC Vegas 58: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev – Results

UFC Vegas 58 Main Card Results: (ESPN/ESPN+ 9 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Jamie Mullarkey

UFC Vegas 58 Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Tresean Gore

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Garreth Armfield

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Karl Roberson

Bantamweight: Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov