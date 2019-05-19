Sage Northcutt Suffered Eight Fractures In ONE Debut Loss

Spread the word!













Former UFC star Sage Northcutt suffered a devastating loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut in Singapore yesterday.

‘Super’ Sage was floored with an absolutely massive right hand in just 29 seconds. The loss elicited a wide range of reactions from the collective mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Many personalities were not so much shocked that he lost, but that he was matched up with such a dangerous veteran in his ONE debut. Either way, it was obviously a devastating defeat.

However, it’s only now that we’ve found out just how devastating it was. Northcutt released a photo on his official Instagram account detailing that he suffered eight fractures from the KO and had just gotten out of an intense nine-hour surgery:

“Fresh out of surgery…I had 8 fractures and a nine hour intense operation. Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from @onechampionship, my family/friends and fans! My Terminator face is not too Shabby.. 💀“I’ll be back!” Next post is catheter removal😳…stay tuned-JK”

It appears Northcutt will be out of the cage for quite some time to recover from this injury. He’s still only 23, and will undoubtedly maintain the positive attitude he’s known for throughout his recovery process.

Either way, former UFC stars fighting for the first time in ONE this year just haven’t fared all too well in their debuts so far.