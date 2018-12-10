Sage Northcutt Reveals Planned ONE Debut & Weight Class

He may have been one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars only a few years ago, but Sage Northcutt is moving on to Asia’s ONE Championship.

The super-positive karate expert recently made headlines as the latest fighter to leave the UFC for ONE. ‘Super’ Sage joined former champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez in the move. ONE CEO Chadri Sityodtong claimed the always-respectful Northcutt embodied the respect for martial arts that the promotion covets.

It’s not hard to see why. Northcutt may be the nicest fighter in the fight game. But his skills in the cage are nothing to be trifled with, as he picked up a 6-2 overall record in the Octagon. He’s still extremely young and evolving, and the sky could be the limit for him in ONE. His run with the rapidly improving promotion will apparently begin early next year as well.

Northcutt revealed on today edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” that he was planning to make his ONE debut in February next year. When he does, he’s planning on competing in the ONE welterweight division:

.@sagenorthcutt says that he thinks his ONE Championship debut will be on Feb. 22 in Singapore. Says he’ll compete in their welterweight division that ranges from 170-184 lbs. #HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) December 10, 2018

Northcutt also discussed the UFC’s final offer for a fight. He was apparently given Demian Maia as a potential opponent. He would have taken it, too, but had already planned on signing with ONE:

#HelwaniShow



Sage Northcutt tells @arielhelwani the UFC also offered him Demian Maia. Following his trip to Singapore however, he was already about to sign his deal with ONE Championship, otherwise he would've agreed.https://t.co/oh11yz7lR6 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 10, 2018

As for his next stop in mixed martial arts, Northcutt said the ONE event he attended in Singapore was as big or even bigger than a UFC event: