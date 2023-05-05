‘Super’ Sage Northcutt made his long-awaited return to combat sports on Friday night as ONE Championship invaded the 1stBank Center in Denver Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Nearly four years removed from his promotional debut in 2019, Northcutt returned to the ONE Circle for a clash with Pakistani mixed martial arts champion Ahmed ‘Wolverine’ Mujtaba.

Sage Northcutt immediately came out firing a series of kicks, but Mujtaba struck back with a solid jab that rocked Northcutt. Super’ hit the mat and Mujtaba attempted to capitalize on the opportunity, but failed to protect himself, allowing Northcutt to snatch his leg and lock in a heel hook. Less than a minute into the matchup, Mujtaba found himself in an inescapable position and was forced to tap out.

Official Result: Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook) at 0:39 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 Below:

Sage Northcutt heel hooks Ahmed Mujtaba in 39 seconds at ONE on Prime 10 pic.twitter.com/pKGIYs3VGK — Will (@ChillemDafoe) May 6, 2023