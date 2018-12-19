Sage Northcutt Aims To Become Three-Sport Champion In ONE

Sage Northcutt is expecting big things from his career with ONE Championship.

The former UFC star recently signed with the Singapore-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion in free agency. At the young age of just 22-years-old, “Super” has some big goals for his tenure with ONE. Given the promotion has MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai competition, Northcutt is aiming to become a three-sport champion, as he told Luke Thomas in an interview for “The MMA Hour” (via MMA Fighting):

“What I think is cool is, they have, not only do they have MMA, but they also have Muay Thai and they have kickboxing,” Northcutt said. “So, I want to be the champion in MMA, I want to be the champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

” I want to do it all. And I think that ONE Championship is going to be really cool because I believe that I’m going to display my different skills in each of those and I believe be the champ in each of those. I think it’s the perfect league.”

Northcutt is expected to make his ONE debut in March at the promotion’s show from Tokyo, Japan. While with the UFC, Northcutt suffered the only two losses of his MMA career. He was submitted by both Mickey Gall and Bryan Barberena. However, he ended his UFC career on a three-fight win streak.