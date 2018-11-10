Sage Northcutt addresses potentially signing with ONE Championship in a recent interview as he’s exploring his free agent options. His contract with the UFC is up. Now, he’s looking to see what his options are out there in the space of MMA.

As seen in the co-main event of UFC Boise at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho, the rising prospect picked up a win. He was able to secure a TKO win over the always-tough Zak Ottow.

This fight didn’t go as originally planned for Northcutt as he had a tough first round. He got floored with a punch early in the fight and absorbed shots from top position. However, he was able to rebound and get his hand raised.

Sage Northcutt Tenure With UFC

Northcutt bulked up for this fight as it was contested at welterweight. This is not his normal weight class even though he’s fought at 170 pounds a few times. After the fight, he made it known that he would entertain the idea of fighting at middleweight.

Northcut made an appearance back in 2015 on the debut episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight web series. He would later go 6-2 in the UFC.

ONE Making Moves

ONE has made some moves by signing former champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson. They most recently hired ex-women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to serve a Vice President position in the company.

Northcut is in Singapore this week to have a conversation with the promotion and its founder and CEO Chatri Sityodtong about a possible deal.

“You know what, I’m actually in Singapore right now to talk with Mr. Chatri about possibly being a ONE Championship fighter.” Northcutt told Andrew Whitelaw of FOX Sports Asia (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “That’s what I’m talking about, that’d be cool.”

It will be interesting to see what Northcutt will do. Obviously, the UFC and its President Dana White would like to retain the rising prospect. They’ve already put a ton of time promoting him. Time will tell what Northcutt ends up doing.