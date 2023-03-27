Muay Thai legend Saenchai praised by veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan: ‘There’s no one like him’

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan labeled Suphachai Saenchai Saepong, one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters ever, as his favorite in the sport.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the long-time podcaster spoke with UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal about Muay Thai. When asked about his favorite fighter, Rogan quickly name dropped Saenchai Saepong.

“You got to go with Saenchai Saepong because he’s been around so long and he’s still f–king people up,” Rogan said. “He’s light on his feet and he throws kicks with no telegraph…He’s very different, there’s no one like him.”

Masvidal also shared his thoughts on Saenchai Saepong, calling him the “Michael Jordan of Muay Thai”.

“I think one of the things that makes [Saenchai Saepong] so special is his ability to take you off your feet at any moment,” Masvidal said. “I think he’s like the best at manipulating your balance and sending you flying across the ring.”

Saenchai is a Muay Thai Great

Saenchai Saepong, a former four-division Lumpinee Stadium champion, has competed for over four decades against Muay Thai’s best. He’s known for his flashy striking and elite footwork.

He’s credited for inventing the “cartwheel kick”, an acrobatic technique that’s been used in Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

Despite his age, the 41-year-old is still active. For the last nine years, he’s frequently competed for the “Thai Fight” promotion. His most recent fight came last December in Bangkok, Thailand, where he beat Elit Honkorng by knockout.

Saenchai Saepong’s last loss happened in 2014 in a decision loss to Petchmorrakot Petchyindee at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok. Since then, he’s won 65 fights in a row.

In August 2022, Saenchai Saspong signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC). He was originally scheduled to face fellow Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek on March 18 at BKFC 4 but the fight was postponed.