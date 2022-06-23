During the Bellator 282 weigh-ins, we saw some early action between American Top Team’s Sabah Homasi and Black House’s Maycon Mendonca.

The two had an intense face-off, which escalated when Homasi began chirping at Mendonca, who retaliated with some choice words that evidently didn’t sit well with Homasi as he ended up pushing Mendonca. Eventually, the two prelim fighters had to be separated by the security, with a special appearance from fan-favorite Burt Watson.

Sabah Homasi Pushes Maycon Mendonca During the Weigh-Ins

Sabah Homasi (16-10) is perhaps most famous for his stint in the UFC where he was a contestant in The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians, losing the first fight in the show, and then going 0-3 in the organization before getting cut. Since then, he’s found a home in Bellator where his record stands 4-2 with 3 finishes. He looks to extend his winning streak to two against the tough Brazilian opponent Mendonca.

Maycon Mendonca (11-5) lost his debut fight in Bellator via a unanimous decision against Jaleel Willis back in May of last year. Willis was Sabah Homasi’s last opponent, who he beat via an arm-triangle choke in the first round in January of this year. Prior to the loss to Willis, Mendonca was on a five-fight win streak. So, he’ll be looking to get back on track on Friday night with a statement win against Homasi.

It seems undoubted that fans will be treated to an all-out action fight between these two aggressive fighters. They share the prelim card with the likes of Cat Zingano and former Bellator Lightweight Champion Brent Primus. While the main card is headlined by the Middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, who is set to defend his title against the undefeated challenger, Johnny ‘Diamond Hands’ Eblen.

The rest of the main card hosts the quarterfinal fights in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix where Leandro Higo takes on Danny Sabatello and Magomed Magomedov competes against Enrique Barzola. The prelims will be featured on Bellator’s YouTube channel while the main card will air on Showtime.