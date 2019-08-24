Bellator 225 Highlights: Sabah Homasi Takes Out Micah Terrill With First Shot

Spread the word!













Bellator 225’s preliminary card is flying by with some amazing finishes. Sabah Homasi continues the streak with a nasty one-punch knockout of Micah Terrill.

The pair met in welterweight action, and it only took Homasi 17 seconds to get the job done. Homasi landed a hook as he stepped forward, and it was goodnight for Terrill after that. Homasi managed to get some follow-up shots on the canvas before the referee stepped in.

Check out the finish here:

