Bellator 225 Highlights: Sabah Homasi Takes Out Micah Terrill With First Shot

Bellator 225’s preliminary card is flying by with some amazing finishes. Sabah Homasi continues the streak with a nasty one-punch knockout of Micah Terrill.
The pair met in welterweight action, and it only took Homasi 17 seconds to get the job done. Homasi landed a hook as he stepped forward, and it was goodnight for Terrill after that. Homasi managed to get some follow-up shots on the canvas before the referee stepped in.
Check out the finish here:
LowKickMMA's coverage of Bellator 225 continues on right now.
