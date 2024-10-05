Ryan Spann Scores 95-Second Guillotine Submission Victory Over OSP – UFC 307 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ryan Spann Scores 95-Second Guillotine Submission Victory Over OSP - UFC 307 Highlights

Ryan Spann made quick work of former one-time title challenger Ovince St. Preux in his return to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 307.

Things got started slow between Spann and St. Preux with both fighters trading calf kicks. After a brief stoppage due to a low blow on Spann, ‘Superman’ came out hot and stuck OSP with a nasty right hand that had St. Preux backpedaling quickly. As St. Preux retreated to the fence, Spann rushed in which prompted OSP to shoot for a desperation takedown.

Ryan Spann

That allowed Spann to snatch St. Preux’s neck and lock in a tight guillotine choke forcing the Haitian sensation to tap out 95 seconds into the scrap.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul to make MMA Debut in the PFL in 2025 Says CEO "It’ll be a spectacle."
Ryan Spann

Official Result: Ryan Spann def. Ovince St. Preux via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:35 of Round 1.

gettyimages 2176998450 612x612 1
Ryan Spann

Check out highlights from Ryan Spann vs. Ovince St. Preux at UFC 307:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts