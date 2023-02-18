Philipe Lins scores 49-second KO of Ovince St. Preux – UFC Vegas 69 Highlights

One-time interim UFC light heavyweight title challenger Ovince St. Preux returned to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 69 to do battle with Brazilian Philipe Lins inside The APEX. Both fighters entered the bout with a win in their last appearance after dropping back-to-back bouts. Only one of them could leave Las Vegas with a second straight victory on Saturday night.
Lins opened things up with a straight left that connected cleanly and sent OSP immediately reeling. Lins already smelling blood in the water was in hot pursuit of OSP, unloading strikes as St. Preux attempted to circle away while against the fence. Lins landed another stiff left that dropped OSP. Pouncing on his opponent, Lins was able to deliver ground-and-pound strikes forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage less than a minute into the very first round.
Official Result: Philipe Lins def. Ovince St. Preux via KO at 0:49 of Round 1