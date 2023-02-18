Philipe Lins scores 49-second KO of Ovince St. Preux – UFC Vegas 69 Highlights

One-time interim UFC light heavyweight title challenger Ovince St. Preux returned to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 69 to do battle with Brazilian Philipe Lins inside The APEX. Both fighters entered the bout with a win in their last appearance after dropping back-to-back bouts. Only one of them could leave Las Vegas with a second straight victory on Saturday night.

Lins opened things up with a straight left that connected cleanly and sent OSP immediately reeling. Lins already smelling blood in the water was in hot pursuit of OSP, unloading strikes as St. Preux attempted to circle away while against the fence. Lins landed another stiff left that dropped OSP. Pouncing on his opponent, Lins was able to deliver ground-and-pound strikes forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage less than a minute into the very first round.

Official Result: Philipe Lins def. Ovince St. Preux via KO at 0:49 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights from Ovince St. Preux vs. Philipe Lins at UFC Vegas 69 Below:

Philipe Lins just came in and took OSP’s lunch money. He really doesn’t seem to have it anymore…. #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/I0iGDZWlVk — DEE BLACK (@deeblackmma3) February 18, 2023

3 fights. 3 finishes.



Don't sleep on Apex cards #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/NyoXcb7Xnj — MMA Gambling Podcast (@SGPNMMA) February 18, 2023

PHILLIPE LINS CAME OUT SWINGING 😳@PhillipeLins with the KO in 49 seconds!! #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/PHrV1jLNEY — UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2023