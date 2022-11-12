Ryan Spann destroys Dominick Reyes in round one – UFC 281 Results

After 18 months away from the Octagon, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returned on Saturday night at UFC 281.

Dropping his last three bouts, all to current or former UFC championship, Reyes was desperate to get back into the win column. He attempted to do so against No. 12 ranked contender Ryan Spann. Alternating wins and losses since 2020, Spann was looking to score the biggest win of his UFC career, jumping into the division’s top 10 in the process

In the opening moments, both fighters came out sizing up one another. In the early going, Spann managed to clip Reyes with a solid left hand that knocked the former title contender off balance. Spann moved in grabbing Reyes’ neck for a standing guillotine but opted to let it go. Reyes moves in with his left hand cocked back. Before he can get there, Spann unloads a massive jab that immediately sends Dominick Reyes into the shadow realm. On the canvas out cold, the referee immediately swarms in and calls for the stoppage barely over the one-minute mark of the first round.

Official Result: Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via KO (strikes) at 1:20 of Round One

Check Out Highlights from Dominick Reyes vs. Ryann Spann at UFC 281 Below: