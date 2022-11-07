Dominick Reyes on training with Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 281: “He’s as sharp as a freaking nail”

Dominick Reyes has high praise for Alex Pereira ahead of his clash with Israel Adesanya this weekend.

In just seven professional fights, Alex Pereira will fight for UFC gold this weekend when he takes on Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

The former two-division Glory kickboxing champion has displayed some freighting power in his short span in the UFC, most recently knocking out top contender Sean Strickland.

Training partner and fellow UFC fighter, Dominick Reyes, who is also fighting on the UFC 281 card said that Pereira is still evolving.

“He ready to go today,” Reyes said in an interview with James Lynch. “He’s as sharp as a freaking nail right now, he’s looking real good. His cardio is amazing, his power, and strength is great.”

“His movement is, I’ve seen his UFC fights, it’s better than it’s ever been. He’s tracking me down, he’s looking really, really good. Really good.”

Reyes and Pereira would go viral within the MMA community for a photo of the pair together. Pereira, who fights a weight class below Reyes looked just as big as him, with most speculating that Pereira must cut a significant amount of weight.

“He’s strong, really strong,” Reyes said. “He started camp on the heavier side so like he’s coming down at such a nice rate. Perfect amount coming off, he’s just getting trim. He’s not losing strength, he’s still staying strong.

“I am a light heavyweight, I am a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger, but he’s a tough go every time.”

Reyes will take on Ryan Spann on the undercard of UFC 281 and will attempt to snap a three-fight losing streak, all of which have come at the hands of former or current UFC champions.

Dominick Reyes talking ahead of UFC 281

What do you make of Dominick Reyes’ assessment?