Ismail Naurdiev Sleeps Ryan Loder with Booming Overhand Right in First Round – UFC Qatar Highlights

Ismail Naurdiev delivered the first finish of the night at UFC Qatar, scoring a highlight-reel knockout against Ryan Loder.

Naurdiev wasted no time climbing back into the win column in Doha, unleashing a massive overhand right that caught Loder clean on the chin, rendering him unconscious and sending him crashing to the canvas. No follow-up shots necessary.

Official Result: Islam Naurdiev def. Ryan Loder via KO (overhand right) a 1:26 of Round 1.

With the win, Naurdiev secured his 25th career victory and has now won three of his last four bouts. Meanwhile, Loder has lost back-to-back bouts under the UFC banner and fell to 7-3 overall.

Check Out Highlights From Ryan Loder vs. Ismail Naurdiev at UFC Qatar:

ISMAIL NAURDIEV SLEEPS RYAN LODER IN THE FIRST ROUND!!! #UFCQatar pic.twitter.com/UTxjp4e9V1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 22, 2025