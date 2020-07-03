Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas Rebooked For August 29

Spread the word!













Featherweight contenders Ryan Hall and Ricardo Lamas will face off on August 29 in Las Vegas according to reports. Combate initially reported the booking which has since been confirmed by MMA Fighting who wrote.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Ryan Hall and Ricardo Lamas will take place at the UFC’s event on Aug. 29. The fight card will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.”

This news comes one day after the UFC announced they would be hosting nine shows in Las Vegas next month including UFC 252 and four Contender Series cards.

Hall and Lamas were originally booked to fight at UFC Oklahoma City in May before the ongoing global pandemic caused that card and many other to be scrapped. The Ultimate Fighter season 22 winner Hall has been perfect but inactive during his UFC career. Since winning TUF in 2015 he has competed just three times beating Gray Maynard, BJ Penn and Darren Elkins.

Lamas is looking to get back to winnings ways after being stopped by fellow featherweight contender Calvin Kattar last time out. Prior to that he snapped a two fight losing streak by beating Elkins by third round TKO.

The final UFC card of August doesn’t have a main event yet but several bouts have been announced including a light-heavyweight match-up between Anthony Smith and Aleksander Rakic. Featherweight contenders Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez are also expected to face off on the card.

