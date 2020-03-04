Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas Booked For UFC Oklahoma City

It looks like Ryan Hall has finally found a game opponent.
Hall is set to meet Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight contest at UFC Oklahoma City on May 2. The fight was officially announced by the promotion on Tuesday.
Hall is 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a dominant decision victory over Darren Elkins last year. He has since been looking to fight a ranked opponent only to recently reveal that a number of featherweights have turned down fights with him.
Lamas, however, has stepped up to the plate. The former featherweight title challenger is currently in a slump, having lost three of his last four outings — two of which were by knockout.
However, “The Bully” is still a high-level opponent and could provide a litmus test as to whether Hall is truly ready for the elite featherweights in the division.
UFC Oklahoma City will be headlined by a middleweight battle between Jack Hermansson and former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman.
Here is how the card looks as of now:
- Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Sarah Alpar vs. Vanessa Melo
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
- Ed Herman vs. Da Un Jung
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas
What do you think of Hall vs. Lamas?