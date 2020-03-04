Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas Booked For UFC Oklahoma City

Spread the word!













It looks like Ryan Hall has finally found a game opponent.

Hall is set to meet Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight contest at UFC Oklahoma City on May 2. The fight was officially announced by the promotion on Tuesday.

Hall is 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a dominant decision victory over Darren Elkins last year. He has since been looking to fight a ranked opponent only to recently reveal that a number of featherweights have turned down fights with him.

Lamas, however, has stepped up to the plate. The former featherweight title challenger is currently in a slump, having lost three of his last four outings — two of which were by knockout.

However, “The Bully” is still a high-level opponent and could provide a litmus test as to whether Hall is truly ready for the elite featherweights in the division.

UFC Oklahoma City will be headlined by a middleweight battle between Jack Hermansson and former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman.

Here is how the card looks as of now:

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman

Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez

Sarah Alpar vs. Vanessa Melo

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Ed Herman vs. Da Un Jung

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas

What do you think of Hall vs. Lamas?