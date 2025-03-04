Boxing’s Bad Boy Ryan Garcia Chooses Silence Over Slander Against Devin Haney

ByCraig Pekios
Boxing's Bad Boy Ryan Garcia Chooses Silence Over Slander Against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia is really trying to keep his mouth shut.

After serving a 12-month suspension, ‘King Ryan’ will be back inside the squared circle on May 2 for a clash with Rolly Romero in the main event of Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, a mega-sized boxing card emanating from Times Square in New York City.

GlN9 7RXQAAmOo8

Also featured on the card will be Devin Haney, the man Garcia dominated en route to a majority decision victory in April 2024.

2149467790

Unfortunately, the bout was later overturned to a no-contest after Garcia failed both his pre and post-fight drug tests. In September, Haney filed a lawsuit in New York seeking damages for battery, fraud, and breach of contract in connection with Garcia’s doping violation.

READ MORE:  Controversy Erupts as Paddy Donovan Knocks Out Lewis Crocker After the Bell
gettyimages 2203310260 612x612 1

Ryan Garcia reveals why he kept quiet at press conference

On March 4, both Garcia and Haney were in attendance at a press event to promote their respective bouts, but shockingly, neither said a single word to the other. Considering the two have been regularly jawing back and forth on social media since well before the clash last year, it was a surprising change.

As it turns out, Garcia may have a good reason for minding his Ps and Qs.

“I’ve been classy for one reason: he’s suing me,” Garcia told Ring Magazine before the press conference. “At the end of the day, I don’t know what I can tell him. You know, everything I’ve said is now used against me, so I don’t know what to say to him. Anything I say can be used against me. What am I supposed to do, really?”

“I just realized that he is that much of a bitch, and maybe he’ll sue me for saying that,” Garcia added. “He might use that in the deposition – he used a bunch of my tweets in the deposition. Everything I said, he used against me, so this is the weak state of mind this man has. He’s taking words and using words against me in a court of law. At the end of the day, I don’t have anything to say to these guys. I just want to beat his ass again.”

Watch the full press conference below:

READ MORE:  Report: Conor McGregor Named in Kinahan Cartel Lawsuit with Top Rank—Allegedly Needed to Be "Leaned On"

READ MORE:  Controversial Non-Call Results in Gervonta Davis Retaining His WBA Title Against Lamont Roach - Davis vs. Roach Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts