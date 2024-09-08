Ryan Garcia plans to fight in RIZIN in December, in spite of suspension

Amid on his ongoing anti-doping violation suspension, as well as his expulsion from the WBC — former interim world champion gold holder, Ryan Garcia still has plans to fight this year in combat sports, in an annum-ending return under the Japanese-based banner, Rizin FF.

Garcia, a former interim WBC lightweight champion, most recently featured in a high-profile grudge fight against amateur rival, Devin Haney earlier this year, landing an impressive unanimous decision victory after scoring several knockdowns to boot.

However, in the weeks following the bout, the outspoken Californian was hit with a one-year anti-doping violation after he tested positive for the banned substance, ostarine. And following that discretion, the former world champion was expelled by WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman after he was embroiled in a series of racist and islamaphobic rants on his official social media platforms.

Ryan Garcia confirms plans for Rizin FF outing before year’s end

For Garcia, a return to combat sports may be on the cards in his opinion regarding his current suspension before the end of the year, claiming he would like to fight under the scrutiny of Rizin FF.

“You’re going to see me fight in December,” Ryan Garcia said during a recent interview with TMZ. “It’s going to be a big fight, so stay tuned.”

24-1(1) as a professional,Ryan Garcia’s sole professional defeat came in the form of a crushing body shot KO loss against world champion star, Gervonta Davis last year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In December of last year, Garcia made his return to the ring and earned his fight with Haney earlier this annum with an impressive eighth round knockout win over Oscar Duarte in Houston, Texas.

Winning interim WBC spoils back in 2021 in a return to ‘The Lone Star State’, Garcia stopped British star, Luke Campbell with a crushing knockout win.