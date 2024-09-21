Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis team up on ‘Diddy’s side piece’ Devin Haney: ‘You got your a** beat’

Professional boxing stars, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have both hit out at former WBC super lightweight champion, Devin Haney, after prior pictures of the San Francisco native alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs resurfaced this week — amid the charging of the music mogul with sex trafficking and racketeering and second denial of bail.

Garcia, a former interim WBC titleholder, is currently serving a retroactive suspension issued after he tested positive for the banned substance, ostarine following a prior decision win over the above-mentioned Haney earlier this year — has since been overturned to an official ‘No Contest.

As for unbeaten WBA lightweight champion, Davis, the revered knockout artist Frank Martin back in June of this year with an eighth stoppage of the former to successfully defend his WBA lightweight crown.

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia poke fun at Devin Haney amid ties to music mogul Diddy

And amid the arrest and charging of Harlem native, Diddy over the course of this week, both Garcia and Davis poked fun at former world champion, Haney — who was pictured with the record producer and rapper, in resurfaced footage this week.

“Shut the f*ck up already,” Ryan Garcia posted about Devin Haney on his official X account. “No amount of dope told you to drop your f*cking hand. And btw, this is the reason you are Diddy’s side piece. Can’t take your loss like a man.

“Dude really a b*tch,” Gervonta Davis posted in relation to Devin Haney. “N*gga said that he had a game plan. N*gga you didn’t; we’ve all seen the fight as a whole. You got your a*s beat, bruv. Move on and get over it.”