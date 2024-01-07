Boxing Star Ryan Garcia announces divorce from wife immediately following the birth of their son

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia delivered quite a combination of announcements on Friday, revealing that he and his wife, model Andrea Celina, had welcomed the birth of a baby boy quickly followed by the news that they would be divorcing.

“Praise the lord. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just 8 min to arrive,” Garcia wrote along with a picture of baby Henry. “He will be ten times stronger, ten times wise, ten times better looking but he will need to work ten times harder.”

Ryan Garcia Returns to Social Media, Declaring His Divorce From Celina

Less than an hour later, Garcia returned to social media to reveal that he and his wife would divorce.

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce. While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it’s important to emphasize that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority. “Throughout our years together, Drea has been an incredible partner and an even more extraordinary mother to our two children. I’m deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family. “As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids. They are and will always will be our first priority. I’m fully committed to working together with Drea to make sure our children’s needs and best interests always guide our path forward. I believe our mutual devotion to our children is rock solid, and I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve.”

Ryan Garcia had a kid yesterday and then announced his divorce 1 hour later.



Back to back IG posts.



The declaration of divorce was online for roughly 12 hours before it was deleted from Garcia’s Instagram account. As of this writing, Celina has not made any mention of the divorce through her social media channels. The couple have been together since 2019, but have never publicly announced their marriage to the world so it is unclear how long they’ve been wed.

Garcia is currently 24-1 in his professional boxing career. After suffering his first loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis via a seventh-round TKO in April, ‘The Flash’ bounced back with an eighth-round knockout of Oscar Duarte to close out 2023.