Ryan Bader is hoping the Bellator heavyweight division is injected with the arrivals of Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

Both Overeem and Dos Santos were released from the UFC earlier this month after recent setbacks. Dos Santos was not as surprising given that he was on a four-fight losing streak after his TKO defeat to Ciryl Gane in December.

Overeem, however, was more surprising as he had won four of his last five prior to his TKO defeat to Alexander Volkov last month.

Regardless, both legends are no longer with the UFC and have made no mention of potentially retiring from the sport either. Bare Knuckle FC are already in talks with the pair but Bellator heavyweight champion Bader would like to see them join the Santa Monica-based promotion instead.

Whether they will sign them remains to be seen, however.

“Look at what Bellator has done with (building) light heavyweight,” Bader told MMA Junkie. “It all depends, because Bellator’s model, they’re kind of changing a little bit. They’re bringing up their own guys, younger guys and all that.

“Yeah, I would like those guys to come over. I don’t know if they’re going to get those older guys now. We’ll see.”

While the light heavyweight division is thriving at Bellator, the heavyweight division could certainly use some new blood. Bader still reigns as the champion there, but for now, is focused on regaining his light heavyweight title in the promotion’s current grand prix.

However, he does expect to defend his heavyweight title in the future and is hoping he does it against some new names.

“I don’t know if Overeem is retired now,” Bader added. “But Dos Santos definitely seems like he wants to keep fighting and all that, so he’d be a good addition.”

Where do you think they should go?