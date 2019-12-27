Ryan Bader Expected To Defend Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Titles In 2020

Spread the word!













Ryan Bader has two divisions to tend to in Bellator, but president Scott Coker expects him to do so successfully.

Coker, who has been very high on his current light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, recently spoke on Bader at a media scrum. The Bellator boss divulged that Bader is planning on fighting again in March to defend his 205-pound title. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Ryan, my understanding is he wants to fight sometime in March, and he’s going to defend his 205lbs belt, that’s what he wants to do so we’re going to do that. We’ll hopefully have a location and opponent and all the details to announce sometime early in January,” Coker said.

Many double champions in the past, such as Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, and Daniel Cormier, have remained at the heavier weight class after being reluctant to cut down once again, ultimately vacating one of their titles. However, Coker expects Bader to defend both the heavyweight and light heavyweight thrones in 2020.

“Yeah, he’s going to defend both belts until he loses one. That’s just how it’s going to be. But we have a lot of guys to give him some good competition, so I think that him coming down to 205 to start it off, then I want to keep him busy next year, I’d like to have him fight at least three times, maybe four times next year,” Coker said.

Do you think Bader will successfully defend both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles in 2020?