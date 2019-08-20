Scott Coker Calls Ryan Bader The Best Heavyweight In The World Following UFC 241

Spread the word!













Bellator president Scott Coker believes his heavyweight champion in Ryan Bader is the best in the world and made sure to let everyone know following UFC 241.

Stipe Miocic regained the heavyweight title following his fourth-round TKO win over Daniel Cormier in the UFC 241 headliner this past weekend. In the process, the Cleveland native also reestablished his claim as being the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Miocic was already regarded as the greatest heavyweight champion of all time after breaking the record for title defenses (3). However, many believed Cormier could be recognized as the heavyweight GOAT if he registered two wins over Miocic.

However, that’s not the case now as many firmly believe that title belongs to Miocic. Except for Coker who sent out a cheeky tweet following the event:

“@RyanBader is the best heavyweight fighter on the planet,” he tweeted.

.@RyanBader is the best heavyweight fighter on the planet. pic.twitter.com/Rd5AS8d3Gh — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) August 18, 2019

There were previous talks of a cross-promotional super fight between Cormier and Bader, especially as they were slated to fight each other in the UFC. One wonders if that will continue with Miocic now reigning as the heavyweight champion.

Do you think Miocic or Bader is the best heavyweight in the world?