Ryan Bader Calls For Bellator Fight With Jiri Prochazka

Spread the word!













Bellator two-weight champion Ryan Bader was certainly impressed by Jiri Prochazka’s performance on New Year’s Eve.

Prochazka defended his light heavyweight title following a first-round knockout of UFC veteran C.B. Dollaway at RIZIN 20 in Saitama, Japan. It puts the Czech star on a 10-fight winning streak with his last loss coming in 2015.

And Bader decided to call him out soon after.

“Congrats #jiriprochazka . we couldn’t make it happen in @rizin_PR so let’s do this in the @BellatorMMA cage. LHW title on the line,” Bader tweeted.

Congrats #jiriprochazka . we couldn’t make it happen in @rizin_PR so let’s do this in the @BellatorMMA cage. LHW title on the line — Ryan Bader (@ryanbader) December 31, 2019

There was talk of a cross-promotional fight between Bader and Prochazka earlier this year only for it not to come to fruition. But given Bellator and RIZIN’s continued partnership in recent times, it’s entirely possible that it could happen in 2020.

Bader is undefeated in his last eight but hasn’t defended his light heavyweight title since November 2017. However, Bellator president Scott Coker expects him to defend both his titles in 2020 as well as compete four times.

Maybe a super fight with Prochazka could be one of those fights.

What do you think of a Bader vs. Prochazka fight? Who would win?