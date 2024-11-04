Roy Jones Jr. Reveals Jake Paul’s Big Challenge Against Mike Tyson: “I don’t fear for Mike

A notable rule change has Roy Jones Jr. firmly believing that Jake Paul could be in for some trouble in his rapidly approaching battle with the grizzled legend Mike Tyson.

The fight will occur on November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will supposedly be live-streamed to Netflix, and anybody with a subscription can catch the action.

Despite the gigantic 31-year age gap between the fighters, the fight has also been sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to be an official professional heavyweight boxing match. However, there have been a few alterations to the rules of the fight, which has Roy Jones Jr. believing that Jake Paul could be in for a long night.

Roy Jones Jr. Speaks on the rule changes for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight

The fight’s rule change will see Paul and Tyson fight in 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce mitts. The duo will also box over eight two-minute rounds as opposed to the traditional three-minute rounds.

Mike Tyson was said to want the shorter rounds, as he said it would cause “more action. Roy Jones Jr., who faced Tyson back in 2020, doesn’t think these rule changes will suit Jake Paul very well.

“That’s the real question: how much can Jake survive?” Jones Jr told talkSPORT Drive (H/T Talk Sport). “That’s the real question because Mike has what it takes to get anyone out of there.”

“And I’m going to tell you this, when I boxed him four years ago it was only two-minute rounds but surprisingly he didn’t decline, he stayed the same the whole fight. And that surprised me. If they are doing two-minute rounds then Mike is not going to tire out, I already know that because I watched him do that.”

Jones Jr. is pretty confident that Tyson has got this one in the bag but doesn’t foresee any knockouts. Instead, he’s calling for the old legend to win via points.

“Well, I like Mike, probably by decision,” he said. “But if he chooses to go out and take him out, I think he can. However, I feel like if he feels comfortable, he will just box and enjoy himself. Why get in shape to go one round?”

“I don’t fear for Mike and how old he is. Mike is still hard to hit and Mike still hits hard as hell.”