Rosie O’Donnell Slams Colby Covington For UFC 245 TKO Loss

A lot of people are rejoicing after Colby Covington’s TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 over the weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019).

Given the political angle of Covington’s promotional tactics, even some celebrities are celebrating “Chaos'” downfall. Add comedian Rosie O’Donnell to that list. O’Donnell, who is heavily anti-United States President Donald Trump, took to Twitter to take a shot at Covington, who has made it no secret he is a huge supporter of the President, after the loss, saying she enjoyed seeing him limp out of the Octagon with a broken jaw.

“best fight ever watching him limp out with a broken jaw #fuckoffcolby #ufc“

Usman and Covington headlined the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two men put on a tremendous back-and-forth bout heading into the fifth round. However, midway through the fight, Usman broke Covington’s jaw, and despite his best efforts, Covington fell late in the final round and was stopped after a barrage of strikes from the champion.

Now, Covington will likely take some time off to heal his jaw, while Usman regroups for another title defense in 2020 in a division that is full of top-tier talent.

What do you think about O’Donnell’s comments towards Covington?