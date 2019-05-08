Rose Namajunas Won’t Rule Out Super Fight Against UFC Champion

Spread the word!













Rose Namajunas won’t rule out fighting a fellow UFC champion down the line.

Namajunas has her next title defense booked as she’ll fight Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title in the headliner of this weekend’s UFC 237 pay-per-view event.

She is the 115-pound champion after posting two big wins over former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. While doing a recent interview with TMZ, Namajunas was asked about a potential super fight against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Despite the fact that they are friends and training partners, Rose has no issue with making this fight happen should she get her hand raised at UFC 237.

“I’ve trained a lot with Valentina. Definitely, the training sessions, the way she trains, she’s an animal. Of course, I’d love to test myself against her.”

Shevchenko is scheduled to make the first defense of the UFC flyweight title against Jessica Eye at UFC 238 on June 8, 2019, in Chicago. Although they are friendly, Namajunas brought up the reason for not having an issue with it due to them sparring before.

“She’s also my friend too, so that would kinda be strange. But, it’s whatever, like I’ve fought friends before multiple times. So, of course, that’d be awesome. But, it’s almost like that’s so far from now, that like, that’s a cool fantasy to have every once in a while, but definitely one step at a time.”

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.