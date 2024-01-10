Report – Ex-Champion Rose Namajunas set for return in March fight with Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 88

Former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas is reportedly set for her return to the Octagon at a UFC Vegas 88 event on March 23. from the UFC Apex facility – taking on Brazilian contender, Amanda Ribas in a flyweight clash.

Namajunas, a former two-time undisputed strawweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since she co-headlined UFC Paris back in September in a flyweight division debut, dropping a decision loss to home town favorite, Manon Fiorot.

Rose Namajunas books March fight with Amanda Ribas

As for Ribas, the number nine ranked flyweight contender returned to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Vegas 82 last November, stopping compatriot, Luana Pinheiro with a highlight-reel wheel kick and follow-up strikes for a TKO triumph.

News of Rose Namajunas’ sophomore flyweight outing against Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 88 was first reported by X user, MMA Hoje.

Tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid in her return to the Octagon in March, prior to her decision loss to Fiorot last September, Namajunas had dropped her undisputed strawweight championship in a rematch with Carla Esparza at UFC 274, in a hugely-forgettable title fight showdown.

11-6 as a professional, first snatching strawweight gold with a shocking opening round knockout win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in 2018, Namajunas was stopped with a brutal slam KO against Jessica Andrade in her first attempted title defense.

Avenging that loss to Andrade, Namajunas then bested current champion, Zhang Weili with a blistering high-kick KO just a minute into their 2021 clash. In November of that year at Madison Square Garden, Namajunas bested the Chinese favorite in a close decision rematch.

Over the course of her Octagon tenure, Ribas, a staple of American Top Team has turned in notable triumphs over the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Paige VanZant, Virna Jandiroba, and fellow Brazilian, Viviane Araujo.

