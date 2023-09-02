Turning in the most high-profile victory of her perfect promotional tenure to date, surging French contender, Manon Fiorot has likely earned herself a flyweight title opportunity — securing a unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) victory over the returning former undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Nice native, Fiorot, who co-headlined tonight’s event at the Accor Arena, was forced to deal with a massive and gurshing cut on the right hand side of her head from the middle of the second round onward, with the French native clashing heads with Namajunas in an unintentional coming together of the striking duo.

Also dealing with some adversity early in the pairing, former strawweight champion, Namajunas complained to her partner and corner person, Pat Barry of a hand injury — particularly to her right smallest finger at the end of the opening round.

Making her flyweight divisional bow, Namajunas was forced the distance for the second outing consecutively, having dropped her strawweight title in a hugely disappointing title fight with Carla Esparza last time round.

And struggling to navigate the striking and timing, as well as the movement and distance control from French favorite, Manon Fiorot, Namajunas was forced to the losing column for the second straight outing, off the back of a decision defeat.

Below, catch the highlights from Manon Fiorot’s decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris