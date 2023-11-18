Amanda Ribas Scores Vicious Third-Round TKO Against Luana Pinheiro – UFC Vegas 82 Highlights

Brazilian fan favorite Amanda Ribas got back into the win column in impressive fashion at UFC Vegas 82.

Alternating wins and losses in her last six bouts, Ribas scored the third knockout of her mixed martial arts career inside The APEX, finishing Luana Pinheiro in the third round of a back-and-forth fight between two of the strawweight division’s finest.

Pinheiro came out swinging heavily in the opening round, a decision that would come back to haunt her in the second and third as she slowly began to slow down. That allowed Ribas to pick up the pace and overwhelm Pinheiro before sending her crashing to the canvas with little more than a minute to go in the contest.

Ribas followed Pinheiro to the ground and delivered a series of ground-and-pound strikes that forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Amanda Ribas def. Luana Pinheiro via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Amanda Ribas vs. Luana Pinheiro at UFC Vegas 82 Below:

Amanda Ribas styles on Luana Pinheiro with the spinning kick to ground and pound finish 🤯🔥



FOTN? 😳#UFCVegas82

pic.twitter.com/d20ovfKj5h — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) November 18, 2023