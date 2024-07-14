Rose Namajunas calls for ‘Dream’ title fight in Lithuania after dominant UFC Denver victory

Turning in her second straight win at the flyweight limit overnight in her UFC Fight Night Denver main event, former two-time strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas has set her stall out for a title charge at 125lbs in her next outing – calling for a “dream” bout in Lithuania.

Namajunas, who entered last night’s main event fight in Colorado against short-notice replacement, Tracy Cortez, comfortably outstruck the emerging prospect over the course of five rounds, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) victory.

Initially booked to take on the streaking Maycee Barber, former two-time champion, Namajunas had landed her first win at the flyweight limit back in March against perennial division contender, Amanda Ribas.

Rose Namajunas calls for title fight in Lithuania

And welcoming the chance to take on incumbent gold holder, Alexa Grasso in her return to action, former champion, Namajunas called for a “dream” showdown in Lithuania.

Rose Namajunas dreams of a championship fight in Lithuania 🇱🇹



“I had this vision, I want to fight in Lithuania one day,” Rose Namajunas told ESPN following her win at UFC Denver. “Bring the UFC to Lithuania, and I would love to rematch Manon (Fiorot) or anybody for the belt, whatever. That’s my dream come true, but anything that the UFC has in mind, I’m cool with as well.

Also weighing up options for her next Octagon outing, Wisconsin native, Namajunas – whose parents have Lithuanian heritage, suggested she take part in the inaugural women’s symbolic BMF championship fight.

Taking on the above-mentioned French star, Fiorot back in September of last year in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Paris, Namajunas was beaten over the course of three rounds in a unanimous decision loss.

With last night’s decision win, Namajunas chalked up a two-fight winning run for the first time since reclaiming strawweight gold and defending it against current champion, Zhang Weili back in 2021.

