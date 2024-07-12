Ronda Rousey reveals what would need to happen for her to attend UFC event again: ‘It’s not really my scene’

Ronda Rousey hasn’t attended a UFC event in years and she says she likely won’t be attending one anytime soon.

However, Rousey says a big reason why she isn’t attending UFC events is because she doesn’t think the fans would receive her well. Ultimately, Rousey says she doesn’t want to attend UFC events as she thinks the fans wouldn’t be too kind to her.

“It’s just one of those things, I don’t want to go to a stadium full of people for fun,” Ronda Rousey told CBS Sports. “I’d rather be out on my farm or the beach or something else like that. I think I’d just have to have a reason to go. If my kids end up fighting or something like that or someone that I ended up coaching ends up fighting, I would go. It’s not really my scene anymore.

“When I was younger, I wanted to put on a hot dress and go to the fights and hang out with everybody and now I’m kind of just like an old lady that wants to sit home and sip tea. Plus, I wouldn’t want to go just to be like ‘I wonder how people are going to react to me.’ I would want to have a reason to go or something.”

As Rousey says, the only way she will attend a UFC event is if her kid ends up fighting, or if someone she coaches ends up fighting. It is a bit disappointing as Rousey is an all-time great, but she doesn’t feel the love from MMA fans as she should.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Ronda Rousey not ruling out her kids competing in MMA

Although Ronda Rousey has dealt with the highs and lows of MMA and has gotten concussed countless times, she isn’t ruling out her kids competing in MMA.

Rousey says she won’t force it on her kids, but if they want to compete in MMA, she will make sure they are trained to the best of their ability.

“If they wanted to [fight], I would do everything that I could to make sure they’re as great as possible, but I would never push them towards it,” Ronda Rousey said. “You can’t make somebody fight. It’s something that’s inside of you that you can’t help. I’ll make sure they know how to fight because it’s a survival skill, and I think it builds a lot of discipline. It’s very character developing and all of that. Whether or not they want to compete, it’s up to them.”

Rousey finished her MMA career with a 12-2 record and last competed in 2016 when she was TKO’d by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds.