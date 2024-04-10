Ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey again argues case she’s the GOAT: ‘It stings a little bit that I’m not recognized’

ByRoss Markey
Ronda Rousey again argues case she's the greatest fighter of all time it stings that I'm not recognized

Former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has once more argued her case that she’s the greatest mixed martial artist to compete in the sport – despite massive outcry from fans and pundits on social media last week, claiming it “stings” her somewhat that he status in the sport seems to go unrecognized. 

Rousey, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and prior Strikeforce gold holder, called time on her professional mixed martial arts career back in 2016, following a first round TKO loss to former two-division champion, Amanda Nunes in her return to the Octagon.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The year prior, Judo star, Rousey saw her unbeaten professional record snapped by incoming UFC 300 feature, Holly Holm in the pair’s championship fight, dropping a hellacious second round high-kick KO loss to the New Mexico striker in Australia.

Mandatory Credit: Pat Scala

Revealing a slew of secret concussions and neurological injuries forced her decision to call time on her professional combat sports career, Rousey voiced her displeasure that fans within the space fail to see her as the best fighter to ever compete in the sport.

Furthermore, the Riverside native claimed it even stung that fans and pundits again appear to fail to recognize her as the greatest fighter of all time.

Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

“It had to happen for the betterment of the sport,” Ronda Rousey said whilst discussing her decision to retire from mixed martial arts during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO, “But, sometimes it stings a little bit that I’m not recognized as the greatest ever when I know I am.”

But, my mom said all the time – that she didn’t care if everybody knew she was the best in theworld, she only cared if she knew,” Ronda Rousey explained.

During her run as undisputed bantamweight champion, UFC pioneer, Rousey turned in victories over Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia.

