Ronda Rousey can’t compare herself to Khabib, she’s not a GOAT – MMA Manager Slams UFC Legend

Famed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is firing back at Ronda Rousey.

Though Rousey hasn’t competed inside the Octagon in nearly a decade, the first-ever female UFC champion continues to dominate headlines with her eyebrow-raising hot takes and look-backs on her time in the sport. Recently, ‘Rowdy’ ruffled some feathers while discussing her legacy during a recent appearance on Bert Kreischer’s podcast.

During the conversation, Rousey was quick to blame MMA fans and the media for her legacy (among others) not being given the same respect as athletes from other sports.

Rousey specifically mentioned Chuck Liddell and Fedor Emelianenko, discussing how their legacies are largely forgotten, while Khabib Nurmagomedov is still revered after retiring as an undefeated UFC champion.

“I think the only reason why MMA fans have their lips so firmly planted at the base of Khabib’s c*ck is because he retired before he reached his limit,” Rousey said. “If he kept fighting until he reached his limit, everybody would be ‘Khabib ain’t shit, he never was shit.’ “They’re like that with everybody. Name one person. ‘Brock [Lesnar] ain’t shit, he never was shit.’ Name one past champion that has the kind of respect that the current champions do.”

Abdelaziz accuses Ronda Rousey of being jealous

Getting wind of Rousey’s comments, Abdelaziz was quick to strike back, suggesting that Rousey’s real issue isn’t with fans, pundits, or even how the UFC treats past stars.

“It’s jealousy,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio. “Khabib is just an icon. Ronda… when she was champion, she was a great athlete, and she beat the girls that were not athletic, but when she met Amanda, she lost. She can’t compare herself to Khabib. She’s not like a GOAT, she’s just unhappy. “It’s very simple: If you think you’re better than Khabib, you should come back. Kayla Harrison, your old friend, I’m sure will be very happy to open the door and give you an ass-whooping. “I don’t really have a problem with Ronda but I was very shocked to hear [her talk] about Khabib like that. Khabib, he never talked bad about nobody. But Khabib was a legit superstar, an icon, undefeated, undisputed champion. He’s always going to be a champion. He has no highlight reel of getting knocked out by Holly Holm. But in a way, if it’s going to make her feel better, sleep better, she can say whatever she wants, but I personally have nothing against her. But she should never talk about Khabib like that because Khabib never talk about nobody.”



There’s no denying that Rousey was a massive star when she entered the UFC. Unfortunately, much of the mystique surrounding her run with the promotion was tarnished after suffering back-to-back knockouts against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Still, Rousey is, by all accounts, the woman who paved the way for women to compete inside the Octagon — something Dana White once said would never happen.