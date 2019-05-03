Miesha Tate: Ronda Rousey Not ‘Entirely Happy’ With Her UFC Legacy

Spread the word!













Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate believes longtime rival Ronda Rousey may not be entirely happy with her UFC legacy.

In a recent documentary about the UFC’s 25th anniversary, Rousey, a pioneer of women’s MMA, refused to state her feelings about her own legacy.

The former bantamweight queen added that it was something “precious” for her and that fans would only be able to have their own opinions on her legacy.

Responding on her SiriusXM radio show, Tate was not surprised at all by Rousey’s comments which she deemed somewhat arrogant.

“It’s very Ronda-esque,” Tate said (via MMA News). “Look she’s not wrong even though it’s a bit arrogant but I think that’s the style that people have appreciated about Ronda. It’s not necessarily something I appreciate about Ronda but when you talk about her legacy this does sum it up in one quote really. It’s that she knows she has value and interest but she also really doesn’t give a s—t what anybody else wants to hear.

“She’s not entirely an open book. She’s not their entirely for the fans selflessly. Ronda has always been about Ronda so it doesn’t surprise me. She’s continue to be exactly how she’s always been.”

Emotional?

One reason why Rousey may have responded like that was because she was emotional according to Tate.

Rousey was on top of the world until two devastating knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes brought her back to Earth, as well as led to her retirement. She has also refused to speak much about those losses.

“When I listen to this, she almost sounds emotional. I don’t think she’s entirely happy with her legacy,” Tate added. “The point that Ronda said about us not deserving to hear it and about the vulnerability, I think it speaks again to point that she left the sport worse than she entered in.

“She has an inflated ego, she does have all of those things. I talk about myself and we’re polar opposites, that’s why we never really got along.”

Tate, on the other hand, suffered losses early on in her professional career as well as in her UFC career. She claims those early setbacks helped her remain humble.

“I started my career off a loss. I started my career with the humble approach. I’m a very open book. I’ve got nothing to hide. I have nothing to hide. I’ve won some, I’ve lost some, I don’t have the need to put myself on a pedestal or not be an open book. I enjoy being transparent because I hope somebody can take something away from my gains and my losses. I’ve lost horribly in front of the entire world and so did Ronda.

“But she has a chance here to open up and to give some insight and perspective and motivation but she’s obviously not at that point where she feels good enough about her own legacy to be vulnerable and to reflect and give back. She’s obviously not in a good place with it.”

