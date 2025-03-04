Ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey fuels return rumors as she shares MMA training comeback

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has added fuel to the fire of constant rumors of a UFC return, sharing footage of herself training mixed martial arts on social media.

Rousey, the inaugural bantamweight champion in the division and a former professional wrestling star with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), has been constantly linked with a return to combat sports in recent years.

Ronda Rousey reveals what would need to happen for her to attend UFC event

Retiring from competition following a thunderous knockout loss to ex-two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes in her 2016 return to fighting, Rousey has remained steadfast in her decision to remain sidelined.

However, as recent as UFC 300 last year, the Riverside grappler was linked with a high-profile return to the comeback to the Octagon to take on fellow former titleholder, Miesha Tate in a trilogy fight, ultimately to no avail.

And citing head trauma and neurological issues as the reasoning for her decision to step away from combat sports, Rousey has admitted she likely would never return to competitive fighting.

“Every couple years – the same rumor comes out,” Ronda Rousey told the Insight podcast about a return to the UFC. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t.”

“You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time,” Ronda Rousey explained. “They don’t get any better.”

Ex-UFC champion Ronda Rousey announces birth of second child, Liko'ula Pa'uomahinakaipiha Browne

Fans hopeful of eventual UFC return for star, Ronda Rousey

However, eagle-eyed fans on social media seem to be hopeful still of a return for Rousey, noticing the Californian’s recent return to mixed martial arts training in a social media post this evening.

