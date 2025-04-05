Two-Sport Champion Roman Kryklia Flatlines Lyndon Knowles in First Round to Retain Muay Thai Title – ONE Fight Night 30 Highlights

Roman Kryklia smashed through ONE Championship newcomer Lyndon Knowles in the ONE Fight Night 30 headliner on Friday.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Kryklia successfully defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, putting away the 20-year veteran in a most brutal fashion.

Near the 90-second mark of the fight, Kryklia caught Knowles against the ropes with a knee up the middle, followed by a booming left hand that sent the Brit crashing to the canvas. Knowles answered the referee’s count and marched forward, but he was met with an onslaught of strikes from Kryklia once again. Knowles went down seconds later, but it was ruled a slip rather than a knockdown.

With Knowles back on his feet and ready to go, Kryklia marched forward and unleashed a vicious straight right that caught his opponent on the chin and rendered him immediately unconscious.

Official Result: Roman Kryklia def. Lyndon Knowles via KO (straight right) at 2:10 of Round 1 to retain the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Check out highlights from Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30: