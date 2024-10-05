Kevin Holland Handed TKO Loss After Suffering Rib Injury Against Roman Dolidze – UFC 307 Highlights

Kevin Holland was unable to continue following the first round after injuring his rib during a late-round grappling exchange with Roman Dolidze at UFC 307.

Holland came out throwing heat early in the opening round, but before long, Dolidze took things to the ground where he controlled things with relative ease. Holland attempted an armbar near the four-minute mark of the round, but he appears to have been injured during the exchange. That prompts Dolidze to drop bombs from the mount.

To his credit, Holland was able to cover up and survive the onslaught. Going back to his corner, Holland revealed that he suffered a rib and was unable to continue.

Official Result: Roman Dolidze def. Kevin Holland via TKO (injury) at 5:00 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland at UFC 307:

