With Tawanchai losing brutally to the now interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172. In a brutal fashion where the Thai striker was caught with a vicious left hook counter off a knee attempt and then got brutally beat down into a standing TKO. Tawanchai would reflect on the loss backstage stoically and would the biggest star in striking Rodtang give the event talking to the. Who would tell Tawanchai the following:

“After the first flurry you shouldn’t have stayed still.” “You can’t trade with him. You have to get out of the way and avoid his game.” “It’s alright. Don’t sweat it.”

The Iron Man’s” advice may make sense now in hindsight, that Tawanchai should’ve been more mobile against the very powerful finisher Noiri, but regardless, simple advice is often the things fighters tend to forget or overlook at times, especially in the heat of battle—and no normal battle at that—a world title showdown on the biggest stage in kickboxing.

Rodtang’s consoling of Tawanchai shows the humanity of the striking phenoms.

Despite team Thailand having a rough night in Japan, with only two Thais winning in the evening, those winners being Rodtang and Phetjeeja. Selflessness and humanity were still shown on the biggest stage, as the “Iron Man’s” concern for his fellow Thai kickboxer was one of the lesser-appreciated highlights of the evening. As every fighter, regardless of winning or losing, really put it all on the line at the biggest event in kickboxing and ONE championship history.

This showing of humanity’s compassion is often neglected when it does happen. So, when it pops up, especially in violent combat sports like kickboxing and Muay Thai, it’s always a good sight to see.