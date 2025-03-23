Phetjeeja Conquers Kana Morimoto in Closely Contest Kickboxing Clash – ONE 172 Highlights

Thai queen Phetjeeja successfully defended her ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172 against one of Japan’s most feared female strikers.

In one of four massive ONE world title tilts inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the Thai titleholder delivered another sensational performance in eight-ounce gloves, fending off the high-pressure attack of the four-time K-1 champion to both retain her title and keep her unbeaten record in kickboxing intact.

Official Result: Phetjeeja defeated Kana Morimoto via unanimous decision to retain the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Following the contest, ‘The Queen’ called out reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in hopes of becoming a two-sport titleholder in 2025. But for now, she’ll have to settle for being an undisputed kickboxing champion with an incredible 209 career wins on her resume.

Check Out Highlights From Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: