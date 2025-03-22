ONE Featherweight champion Tawanchai, at the ONE 172 open work, was scouting his opponent in the co-main event for the interim featherweight kickboxing championship, Masaaki Noiri. He believes the former K-1 champion is trying to trick him ahead of his match kickboxing showdown with him. In back a forth conversation he had with Rodtang while Masaaki Noiri was doing his open workout, he said the following:

“His style is orthdox.” “He’s trying to fool me into thinking he’s southpaw.

The two continued to conversate as they got ready for their open workouts, which provides interesting insight into the minds of these elite-level strikers.

Tawanchai and Masaaki noiri will have more than a mind game at one 172

In the battle between karate-style kickboxing and high-level Muay Thai, the Japanese former K-1 Champion and the ONE Muay Thai champion is looking to win his first kickboxing title. We are going to a lot more than simple mind game, like we saw at the open workout between Team Japan and Team Thailand. We going to see kickboxing at the highest level, on the biggest, and on the biggest card ever, not just in the history of ONE Championship, but likely in the modern history of kickboxing.

Not only that, but it’s taking place in the great martial arts nation of Japan, which birthed the art of kickboxing as we know it, creating the most exciting combat sport the world has ever known, and this fight serves as the co-main event to the most of the most highly anticipated bouts since the great Tenshin Nasukawa departed from the sport of kickboxing. The ultimate showdown between “The Natural Born Crusher” Takeru and “The Iron Man” Rodtang.