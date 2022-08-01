Two-division KSW champion, Roberto Soldic has confirmed a move to the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship organization, as the Bosnian-born striker departs the European outfit following a five-year tenure with the promotion.

Boasting an impressive 20-3 professional record, Roberto Soldic headlined KSW 65 back in December of last year most recently, defeating promotional favorite, Mamed Khaliov to scoop the undisputed middleweight championship – adding to his welterweight spoils.

Roberto Soldic had been continually linked with a move to the UFC

In the time since, Soldic has been linked continually with a move to the UFC, after expressing his interest in fighting under the Dana White-led banner. And talks between the promotion and Soldic had taken place in London during a March event for the organization.

However, despite interest from the UFC, Soldic confirmed during an appearance on The MMA Hour this Monday evening with Ariel Helwani, that he had put pen to paper on a multi-fight deal with ONE Championship.

Soldic, 27, is currently riding an impressive seven-fight winning spree, including his December knockout win over Khalidov. And also holds a rematch knockout success against surging UFC middleweight contender, Dricus Du Plessis.

Competing under the Graham Boylan-led, Cage Warriors organizational banner on a sole occasion back in October 2017, Roberto Soldic defeated Lewis Long with a 40-second high kick knockout win in Wales.

Speaking on his move to the Chatri Sityodtong-led outfit, Soldic confirmed that he had received some assurances that he would be allowed to compete in professional boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai – as well as professional mixed martial arts, as he notes his aspirations to land championships and titles in as many combat sports as possible.

Landing 20 professional victories, Soldic, a decorated and renowned kickboxer, has landed a whopping 17 career knockout triumphs. Soldic successfully defended his welterweight title on two occasions with KSW before securing the middleweight crown with his December KO over Khalidov.