Robert Whittaker teases fans with potential big weight class change: ‘I’m much bigger than people think’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has sent fans into raptures on social media — claiming he has given some thought to a potential light heavyweight division move in his UFC return — leading fans to weigh up a clash between himself and Brazilian berserker, Alex Pereira.

Whittaker, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been out of action since his return clash in October, most recently co-headlining the promotion’s UFC 308 event in Abu Dhabi.

And suffering a gruesome first round defeat, ex-champion, Whittaker was stopped early in the opening round by the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in the pair’s title-eliminator — tapping to a vicious face crank submission in their rescheduled matchup.

Robert Whittaker eyeing potential light heavyweight division leap

Likely to return to action next year, Auckland-born contender, Whittaker — who initially made his Octagon debut competing a divisional lower at welterweight, has intrigued fans and pundits by claiming he has given some thought to a move up as high as light heavyweight in the coming future.

“I wouldn’t go down [a division], I can’t go down,” Robert Whittaker said during a recent MMArcade podcast, “I’m still playing with the idea of going up to light heavyweight. It’s just like, I’m a big dude. Much bigger than people think I am.”

Robert Whittaker seems like he's thinking about a move up to Light Heavyweight and honestly wouldn't be a bad idea for where he's at in his career pic.twitter.com/vyIfdG6xKn — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) December 22, 2024

“I don’t know. It’s Christmas,” Robert Whittaker joked. “I don’t want any stressful questions.”

In his most recent win, Whittaker took on the surging, Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in the summer, stopping the Russian with a blistering first round knockout win, landing his first stoppage victory since a high-kick knockout win over Brazilian veteran, Jacare Souza back in 2017.