Robert Whittaker teases fans with potential big weight class change: ‘I’m much bigger than people think’

ByRoss Markey
Robert Whittaker teases fans with potential big weight class change: 'I'm much bigger than people think'

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has sent fans into raptures on social media — claiming he has given some thought to a potential light heavyweight division move in his UFC return — leading fans to weigh up a clash between himself and Brazilian berserker, Alex Pereira.

Whittaker, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been out of action since his return clash in October, most recently co-headlining the promotion’s UFC 308 event in Abu Dhabi.

Robert Whittaker
Image via: Zuffa LLC

And suffering a gruesome first round defeat, ex-champion, Whittaker was stopped early in the opening round by the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev in the pair’s title-eliminator — tapping to a vicious face crank submission in their rescheduled matchup.

READ MORE:  Jim Miller Calls For Fight Against UFC Legend As His Iconic Career Continues

Robert Whittaker eyeing potential light heavyweight division leap

Likely to return to action next year, Auckland-born contender, Whittaker — who initially made his Octagon debut competing a divisional lower at welterweight, has intrigued fans and pundits by claiming he has given some thought to a move up as high as light heavyweight in the coming future.

gettyimages 2158778987 612x612 1

“I wouldn’t go down [a division], I can’t go down,” Robert Whittaker said during a recent MMArcade podcast, “I’m still playing with the idea of going up to light heavyweight. It’s just like, I’m a big dude. Much bigger than people think I am.”

“I don’t know. It’s Christmas,” Robert Whittaker joked. “I don’t want any stressful questions.”

gettyimages 2158780120 612x612 1

In his most recent win, Whittaker took on the surging, Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in the summer, stopping the Russian with a blistering first round knockout win, landing his first stoppage victory since a high-kick knockout win over Brazilian veteran, Jacare Souza back in 2017.

READ MORE:  Sean O'Malley reveals drastic approach change ahead of UFC return: 'I just need a detox'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts