Robert Whittaker learns of jarring issue after having teeth removed following Khamzat Chimaev defeat

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has revealed he had multiple teeth removed from his gums following his gruesome face crank submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 last month — with dentist identifying a cyst which had been causing him numerous infections in his mouth.

Co-headlining UFC 308 at the end of last month in a scheduled five round clash with the undefeated, Chimaev, former undisputed champion, Whittaker was taken down quickly within the opening exchange by the Chechen.

Image via: Zuffa LLC

And working his way to the back of the Auckland-born fighter, Chimaev forced a stunningly early tap from Whittaker — who suffered fractures of numerous lower teeth, and his mandible.

Robert Whittaker loses multiple teeth after Khamzat Chimaev loss

Weighing in and reflecting on his performance against Chimaev, former middleweight gold holder, Whittaker claimed he was more than ready for the pairing in Abu Dhabi.

“Looking at that fight, I felt amazing,” Robert Whittaker said during an interview on MMAarcade. “The (weight) cut was amazing, I felt strong, I felt fit, I was focused, I was locked in. Everything was picture-perfect. I can’t say otherwise.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1i6AzdBM7E

“It’s so hard to replicate that sort of takedown, that commitment,” Whittaker said of the early successful takedown Chimaev landed. “And you know props to him. The guy knows his strengths, plays into them to a tee. … He was really good at making me work (along the fence), like making sure he was active. He was always kind of reaching for underhooks, reaching for ankle picks, trying to get a hook in.”

Furthermore, requiring the removal of several teeth following his gnarly submission defeat, Whittaker revealed a cyst was found under said gnashers — which had resulted in numerous infections recently.

“The fear of hurting my bottom teeth, of them moving — they’ve always been crap,” Robert Whittaker explained. “I haven’t been able to bite down on like an apple since I was 19. They’ve always been bad. I should’ve dealt with them.”

“They’re just gone. I don’t need them. My life is better without them. Fun fact though, when they took them out they found a massive cyst in my jaw. Apparently they think that might have been where the infections were coming from with the teeth. So everything happens for a reason.”