Robert Whittaker Wants Darren Till In London Next

Spread the word!













Robert Whittaker was very impressed with Darren Till’s debut at 185 pounds.

“The Reaper” was watching closely as Till faced Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 last week. Till edged out a split decision win over Gastelum – a former interim middleweight title challenger – after 15 minutes of fighting.

Now, speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Whittaker was asked about the rumors that the UFC is heading back to London in March of 2020, and if he’d like to headline that card against Till.

“That’s the fight I’m currently interested in,” Whittaker said. “Plus I’ve never been to Europe before, so what better reason to go?”

Speaking on his podcast, “Grange TV,” following Till’s win over Gastelum, Whittaker had nothing but praise for the Englishman’s debut performance at middleweight. He immediately recognized it was possible he’d be fighting “The Gorilla” next.

“Till was landing a lot of clean shots,” Whittaker said. “I think that he was nullifying a lot of Gastelum’s striking, because he was stepping out on the jab, dropping his level on the two, and then turning it into the clinch.

“I think it was beautiful. I think Till came in with a great gameplan, I think he executed it perfectly, cause Gastelum is a super underrated, super, super dangerous fighter.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Whittaker and Till next?